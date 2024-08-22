epa08764781 Two ambulances carrying patients infected with COVID-19 arrive at the University Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 22 October 2020.The autumn wave of COVID-19 filled up hospitals in North Macedonia. The last available beds in the country are in an assembly hospital next to the clinic for infectology which is rapidly filling up. The minister of health Venko Filipce said that if these last capacities are filled, there are no other measures left but setting police curfew and total lock down. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The number of recorded Covid-19 cases between August 12-18 stands at 271, which represents a 60-percent increase compared to the previous week.

Cases were recorded in 17 cities, most of which in Skopje – 152, followed by Kavadarci – 25, Tetovo – 23 and Ohrid 22, whereas the largest number of cases involve the +60 age group.

One person passed away as a result of the virus, aged over 60, with underlying illnesses and not vaccinated against Covid-19, the Public Health Institute said in its weekly report..

There was a 271 increase in COVID-19 instances last week.

Out of the 271 cases that were reported between August 12 and 18, 60% more cases were reported than the week before.

There were cases in 17 cities, with Skopje accounting for the most at 152, followed by Kavadarci at 25, Tetovo at 23, and Ohrid at 22. The age group over 60 accounted for the majority of the cases.

In its weekly report, the Public Health Institute stated that one individual, who was over 60, had underlying medical conditions and had not received the Covid-19 vaccination, had died as a result of the virus.