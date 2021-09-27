The end of the census is near and according to the current figures, just over one million and six hundred thousand citizens have been counted. The number may be realistic because that is how many people really live in Macedonia given the large number of emigrants.

But what stands out are the registered voters for the local elections. The total number of voters eligible to vote in the local elections on October 17, 2021 is 1,824,864.

This will in practice mean that Macedonia has more voters than residents, and on top of that a large part of the 1.6 million counted so far are minors who are not in the Voters’ List, analyzes “Republika”.

It is also important to know that there were 1,814,263 registered voters for the 2020 parliamentary elections, which is ten thousand less than in these elections.

The math of the government obviously does not match so they will have to reduce the number of voters or “increase” the number of the people counted in the census in these few days.

For several election cycles in which SDSM is in power and organizes the elections, there is no talk about the Voters’ List and how big it is, or about the so-called phantom voters who were the main topic of the then opposition, especially by Radmila Sekerinska.

A figure of as many as 300,000 suspicious voters was mentioned. Therefore, at the request of the then opposition led by SDSM, a field inspection of suspicious voters was conducted, after which about 30,000 were temporarily removed from the Voters’ List.

In addition, about 200,000 citizens believed to be living abroad were placed on a separate list. Then the so-called suspicious voters were returned to the Voters’ List.