The Interior Ministry revealed the details of the attack that occurred in Veles this morning. Two officers, one of them female, were attacked by four men as they were on patrol near the Veles cemetery, where they had reports that robbers are attacking people visiting the graves.

After identifying the group of robbers, they attacked the police. One of them grabbed the pistol from officer E.M. (46) and shot him five times – four times in the abdomen and once in the knee. The officer was sent to Skopje for treatment. He is not in a life threatening condition.

Three of the attackers were detained. The police union called for severe punishment of the attackers.