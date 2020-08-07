The Deputy Ombudsman, Vaska Bajramova Mustafova, urged the Ministry of Education and Science to fulfill all the preconditions for the digitalization of education, and make it available to all students.
She says that students who have problems adapting to distance learning should not be neglected, due to the lack or complete inability to access online learning platforms, ie because they do not have the technical means and internet connection to communicate with their teachers.
The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on education, in general, is likely to have long-term consequences, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized students, such as students with disabilities, Roma, migrants, refugees, and in these emerging conditions the existing problems in teaching that these students have anyway are even more visible, so consequently appropriate measures should be taken, says Bajramova Mustafova.
