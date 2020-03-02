The woman who contracted the coronavirus during a visit to Italy, and is to this day the only confirmed case in Macedonia, is in a good condition. She has no fever, and is recovering in the Skopje clinic, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

No other cases have been reported. The passengers and the driver of the van the woman took from Italy to Macedonia are also under quarantine, and so far have not been diagnosed with the virus. Filipce said that a total of 13 people were tested and all were negative.

Two Macedonian doctors who attended a conference in Madrid which included a doctor who has since been diagnosed with the virus are also being tested and are in quarantine.