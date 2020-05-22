The opposition does not accept ultimatums for an election date. It maintains the position that possible election dates might be late August or early September. Mickoski believes that the government’s decree on the basis of which SDSM claims that the elections should take place on June 21, if the state of emergency ends on May 30, is not legitimate. Additionally, if the government really wants to implement anti-crisis measures, elections by July 30 are not possible. Still, there is room for compromise.

Our positions are clear. If there are arguments that we could accept, we are here and we are ready for a compromise. We do not work with ultimatums. If they decide to go to the polls in June without the opposition good luck to them, said Mickoski.