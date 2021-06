Starting today the overnight curfew is fully revoked across Macedonia.

Additionally, concerts and weddings can go ahead with lower level of restrictions. Concerts and similar events can be organized, provided that the venue is full up to 50 percent of its capacity, and with up to 1,000 visitors. Weddings can take place in open air venues with up to 50 percent of their capacity – the restriction of up to 100 guests is now lifted.