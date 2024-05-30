The State Election Commission (SEC) today made a conclusion on the conclusion of the parliamentary elections. At the session, the results of the elections in the Sixth Electoral Unit were declared final after the Administrative Court rejected the lawsuit of the European Front last night for re-voting at a polling station in the village of Larce, Želino.

SEC President Aleksandar Dashtevski announced that in this constituency the European Front Coalition has eight mandates, Vlen also has 8, the Your Macedonia Coalition led by VMRO-DPMNE three, and the European Future Coalition one.

It was announced at the session that Adnan Azizi from Vredi will be a deputy in the place of Tetovo Mayor Bilal Kasami, whose mandate was not verified at the Constituent Session after he requested it.