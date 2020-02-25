Tonight, over 20,000 citizens marched through the streets of Skopje. Citizens called for change and renewal.

They are angry because the PPO is silent and does not initiate proceedings against Zaev for abuse of power and authority.

Macedonia with Zaev is a hybrid regime. The massive support that Macedonian citizens have shown towards VMRO-DPMNE and Hristijan Mickoski is proof that they are eager for renewal and justice.