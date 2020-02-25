Tonight, over 20,000 citizens marched through the streets of Skopje. Citizens called for change and renewal.
They are angry because the PPO is silent and does not initiate proceedings against Zaev for abuse of power and authority.
Macedonia with Zaev is a hybrid regime. The massive support that Macedonian citizens have shown towards VMRO-DPMNE and Hristijan Mickoski is proof that they are eager for renewal and justice.
Граѓански протест, 25.02.2020
Огромна благодарност до народот кој излезе масовно, излезе во огромен број и даде црвен картон на неправдите, громогласно НЕ на "трас-трас" политиките на Заев. Македонците ја сакаат слободата и ова е доказ дека за неправдите Заев е виновен. Има разлика и не сме исти. Ова за нив е борба за спас на мафијата, за нас е борба за спас на Македонија.Заев готов си!#ОбноватаДоаѓа
Gepostet von Hristijan Mickoski am Dienstag, 25. Februar 2020
