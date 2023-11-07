The marble plate with the flag of Greater Albania, which included a portion of Macedonia in it, was removed today from the UCK museum that was opened this weekend in Sopot, Kumanovo, as reported by Sitel television, live from the village.Only the stone to which the controversial map plate was attached remains in front of the building.

After a storm of public reactions, expressing concerns that this move could provoke interethnic tensions, today the museum is empty with only the stone, and the museum is closed.