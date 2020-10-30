With the newly record setting 934 infections, 420 of them in Skopje alone, it is clear that the PR approach to the epidemic is not working, said opposition leader Hristijan Mickoski in a message to Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and his Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

You insist that the situation is under control but clearly it is not. You say that you’re protecting the citizens, but you still order chronically ill to go to work and risk their lives. Even healthcare workers are not given free Covid tests. This level of incompetence is becoming pitiful, Mickoski said.

VMRO called for immediate steps to allow pregnant women and chronically ill to stop going to work, and to provide the necessary equipment and bonuses to healthcare workers, who are bearing the brunt of the epidemic.