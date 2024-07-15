“Islam Abazi, the Public Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, issued a decision rejecting the criminal complaint by VMRO-DPMNE against the former prosecutors of the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office (SJO). The complaint was related to Katica Janeva, who had allegedly distributed thousands of euros in confidentiality bonuses to the prosecutors in addition to their salaries, causing a reported budget damage of more than 4.5 million euros, according to ‘Svedok.mk’.”
Macedonia
Ban on entering national woods goes into effect
The Government today ordered that the summer ban on visiting the national woods goes into effect. The order is in place to prevent forest fires, as firefighters are already fighting the first big fire of the season – near Negotino. Movement through the wooded areas is banned between 6h in the morning...
