“Islam Abazi, the Public Prosecutor for the Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, issued a decision rejecting the criminal complaint by VMRO-DPMNE against the former prosecutors of the Special Public Prosecutor’s Office (SJO). The complaint was related to Katica Janeva, who had allegedly distributed thousands of euros in confidentiality bonuses to the prosecutors in addition to their salaries, causing a reported budget damage of more than 4.5 million euros, according to ‘Svedok.mk’.”