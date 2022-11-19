While the people are barely making ends meet, government officials are hiding luxury properties. While the majority of pensions are not even 1/3 of the consumption basket, while two minimum salaries are not enough to feed a family, Slavjanka Petrovska is hiding a luxury property, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Namely, Minister Petrovska reported only debts, two loans and one credit card, but not a luxury hacienda in Radisani, in her report to the Anti-Corruption Commission. Petrovska’s property is also registered in the Real Estate Cadastre Agency, noted in the registry sheet in the cadastral municipality of Radisani and is located on “Radisanska” street. Residents of that part of “Radisanska” street, according to the voter list, vote in polling station 2948/1, which is located in the “Aco Sopov” school. That is the polling station where Minister Petrovska also votes. The address of the luxurious hacienda of Slavjanka Petrovska is also the address of residence which she has on her identity card, says the party.

The party says that in addition to the fact that it is not registered as her property in the Anti-Corruption Commission; it is also an illegal construction, that is, it is not legalized.