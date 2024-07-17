The Public Prosecutor’s Office does not see anything controversial or illegal in the million-dollar bonuses that the prosecutors from the former SJO, headed by Katica Janeva, shared among themselves.

“Republika” requested a comment from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic regarding the rejection of the report submitted by VMRO-DPMNE. Islam Abazi, the prosecutor for the prosecution of organized crime, rejected the report as unfounded. The Public Prosecutor’s Office does not see anything controversial or illegal in the bonuses that the prosecutors from the former SJO, headed by Katica Janeva, shared among themselves.

They added that the actions taken by Janeva in connection with the adoption of regulations for salary supplements and the decisions to respect the principle of secrecy regarding the materials from the illegal monitoring of communications, as well as the payment of salary supplements and allowances based on these acts, do not represent an act of execution of the reported crimes or other crimes that are prosecuted on official duty. The money received by the prosecutors of the “famous” SJO can make the common man’s head spin.

Janeva allocated 157,000 euros to herself.