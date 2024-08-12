The Public Prosecutor’s Office has filed an indictment with the Skopje Criminal Court against Ljupco Palevski – Palco for the murder and kidnapping of 14-year-old Vanja Gjorchevska and 74-year-old Panche Zhezhovski. He faces charges under a Criminal Code article that mandates a prison sentence ranging from 10 years to life imprisonment.

Additionally, the prosecutor has proposed a joint trial for Palevski and four other individuals previously indicted for the same incident. The proposal is based on the fact that both indictments involve similar criminal acts committed by multiple individuals acting as co-perpetrators, with connections in terms of timing, location, method of execution, and shared evidence.