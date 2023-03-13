The government should immediately cancel the tender for supervision during the construction of the highways on corridors 8 and 10D, and the Prosecutor’s Office should initiate proceedings, there are major irregularities and crimes in three of the four companies from the consortium, said VMRO-DPMNE.

According to the opposition party, in addition to the company Eptisa, which has Chinese capital and for which the tender procedure was changed in order to be able to participate and win the tender, in addition to Euro Consulting, whose owner is Branimir Dimitrijevic, a person wanted with an international warrant from Armenia for committed crime in the value of over 1.8 million dollars, and with the third company Electra Solution there are irregularities in the tender procedure and Russian capital.

The first tender for the supervision of highways was canceled because there was Russian capital in the IGH Consortium, a consortium that also included the Veles Road Institute company.

The Electra Solution company is a daughter company of the Veles Road Institute company, where the owner of the Veles Road Institute is Sotir Ampov, and the owner of the Electra Solution company is his son Andon Ampov.

After the first contract with IGH was terminated, a new call was issued, during the period of the new call, now the smaller Ampov, through Elektra Solution, applied for a license for the supervision of first-category facilities, which it received in the middle of a public call for bids. After receiving the license of Electra Solution, the conditions of the tender are changed, the deadline for submission of offers is extended, and loss-making companies such as EPTISA and Electra Solution are allowed to be part of the tender.

In order to obtain the supervision license, Ampov’s company needs to have a certain number of employees with appropriate professional training, and for this purpose part of the employees of the Veles Road Institute, which is connected to the Russian connection from the first tender, are employed with Electra Solution on working hours of 10 hours per week.

In order to get the license to participate in the tender, the son registers these persons from his father’s company. This raises a huge doubt about foreign capital in this company as well.

The entire process of selecting the highway supervisor is scandalous and criminal.