The Public Revenue Administration set a record by collecting 217 million euros in taxes in July.

Director Elena Petrova stated that annual tax collection has increased by 42 percent, due to the more effective enforcement of payment discipline compared to the previous period when authorities “turned a blind eye” to debtors. She also mentioned that the tax base was expanded by targeting activities that had previously concealed income.

The Customs Administration also achieved a record by collecting 195 million euros in July. Director Boban Nikolovski said they addressed “all entities who, for various reasons, had debts to the Customs.”

“The second measure was that we urged all clients to settle their debts for the lease of facilities owned by the Customs Administration,” Nikolovski added.