The public will be shocked when they realize the level of crimials Zoran Zaev was meeting with, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his meeting with supporters in Skopje’s Karpos district today. VMRO helped reveal several major scandals involving Zaev in the past weeks, including the revelation that the Interior Ministry was issuing passports to regional and European criminals – one of whom says he met with Zaev while in Skopje.

I think that in the coming period more of this will be revealed and after the change of Government the Macedonian public will be shocked when it sees who Zaev was meeting and what he was arranging during these meetings, Mickoski said.