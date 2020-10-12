The Plasnica-based “Pucko Petrol” company has won ten public contracts only in September. The contracts are worth over half a million euros. The company will supply oil derivatives to the municipality of Prilep, the Health Center in Stip, the court in Kicevo, the University Clinic, the municipality of Cucer Sandevo, the Kole Nedelkovski school in Veles, the municipality of Cair, Probistip, the state power plants and the Ministry of Interior, Alsat-M reports.

“Pucko Petrol” is owned by Asmir Jahoski, son of DUI MP Ismail Jahoski. The TV station asked the Anti-Corruption Commission if there is a conflict of interest and political influence, why a company owned by the son of an MP, wins so many public contracts.

In order to remove the suspicion of a potential conflict of interest and risk of influence, especially political, it is necessary for the public procurement procedure to be conducted in a transparent manner and to ensure fair competition and selection of the most economically advantageous bid, said Biljana Ivanovska, President of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Ivanovska told “Alsat” that it is important for more companies to apply for the contract in order to remove the suspicion from influence. That’s why we checked the contracts from September. At the tender, the public call of the municipality of Cucer Sandevo had only one bid, that of Pucko Petrol. It is the same with the court in Kicevo, the only bid is that of Jahoski’s company. Pucko Petrol won the contract for procurement of gasoline and oil for the municipality of Cair led by DUI staff for only 68 denars cheaper bid compared to the competing company.

There was no electronic bidding, but the bids were final and the contract is worth 19 thousand euros. According to the Public Procurement Bureau, the last contract won by Pucko Petrol is on the second of this month. For 13 thousand euros it will supply the municipality of Kisela Voda with oil and gasoline for public vehicles. Pucko Petrol’s bid is the only one and no other company applied for the tender.