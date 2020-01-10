VMRO-DPMNE Secretary-General Igor Janusev wrote on Facebook that while the rackets of the government and Zaev’s crimes are multiplying, the only thing that is not expanding is the prosecution’s investigation against these criminal cases.

Racket 1 and 2 brought Racket 3. While the rackets of the government and Zaev’s crimes are multiplying, the only thing that is not expanding is the prosecution’s investigation against these criminal cases. It is now quite logical why Venko Filipce was in Bojan Jovanovski’s home and so thoroughly discussed the hospital business. Racket 3 is a scandal that is suspected to involve racketeering a domestic company to give up on the construction of a hospital in Stip, whose construction is delayed. Has it come to racketeering companies building hospitals? Why is the contract with the domestic subcontracting company terminated, and not the contract with the contractor company from Greece? Why wasn’t the bank guarantee activated when the contractor company broke all deadlines? Isn’t the game about getting a new subcontractor close to government? Why announce an additional payment of 7 million euros for the contractor and a new deadline until 2021 when all previous deadlines have been missed? How many Louis Vuitton suitcases are in play now? Why is the prosecution silent? There is no escape from responsibility. Responsibility will come, and defeat for those who are bringing us defeats today is imminent. Zaev never more, reads the post of VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Janusev.