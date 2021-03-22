The opposition offered to the ruling majority today that the Parliament holds a session and discuss a number of urgently needed laws, including the fifth coronavirus linked stimulus package. But Speaker Talat Xhaferi refused the offer from VMRO-DPMNE.

The SDSM – DUI – BESA coalition has only 62 votes in Parliament and has been unable to even convene a session – which requires 61 votes. Trips and illnesses from members of Parliament have prevented the adoption of almost any legislation, except for a show vote convened by Prime Minister Zaev to renew the support of his Government at the start of the month.

VMRO-DPMNE representative Nikola Micevski said that the opposition party offered to provide the quorum needed for the stimulus package. But Xhaferi said that “I will not be blackmailed” and announced that he will wait until Thursday, when he hopes that one of the sick members of Parliament from the ruling coalition will return to work.

Today it became clear who is blocking the work of the Parliament and who doesn’t care for the health of our citizens. While the number of deaths multiplies and the Government is unable to procure vaccines, SDSM is playing games in the Parliament, Micevski said.

VMRO proposed that, besides the stimulus package, a number of other urgent laws are discussed. This includes extending the state of crisis on the border needed to protect from the pressure of migrants coming through Greece and to regulate the movement of people in the midst of the pandemic, and additional stimulus programs.

It is long past time to adopt these laws that will help our citizens better manage the impact of the crisis, Micevski added.

But Xhaferi apparently wanted to set the agenda himself and add other items before the Parliament, even if it means that the stimulus package will have to wait.