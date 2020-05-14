After fake news was published in the pro-government media that the Minister of Interior Nake Culev had purchased “iPhone” mobile phones, which turned out to be complete misinformation for political purposes, it turned out that such purchases were made by staff of SDSM and interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski.

According to the documents, it is seen that Magdalena Nestorovska, State Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, purchased two “iPhones” SX.