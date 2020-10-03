epa08517923 An ambulance carrying patient infected with the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease arrives at the City General Hospital 8 September in Skopje, North Macedonia, 30 June 2020. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Out of 1,831 COVID-19 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 243 new cases were registered in Macedonia, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-98, Kumanovo-11, Stip-7, Prilep-12, Tetovo-2, Struga-9, Veles-3, Bitola-5, Ohrid-5, Kavadarci-4, Gostivar-5, Gevgelija-5, Strumica- 21, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovis-9, Kocani-11, Probistip-1, Demir Hisar-1, Berovo-9, Valandovo-4, Vinica-2, Delcevo-2, Sveti Nikole-12, Kicevo-1, Negotino -2.

The Public Health Institute registered today 100 recovered patients from all over the country.

Four people died, including one patient from Prilep (aged 65), one from Bitola (aged 82), and two from Kumanovo (aged 72 and 80).

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 18,602 confirmed coronavirus cases, while 15,264 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 753. At the moment, there are 2,585 active cases across the country, of which 891 in the capital Skopje.