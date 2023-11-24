After more than ten days of downtime, from yesterday afternoon at 14:30 p.m. the only train on the route Skopje – Bitola is running again via Veles and Prilep and vice versa.To the delight of many travelers, the train from Bitola arrived at the Veles railway station this morning at 5:46 a.m.; it had been stopped owing to a broken locomotive, as JP “Macedonian Railways” puts it. From there, it resumed its journey to Skopje.

The train left the Skopje railway station this afternoon at 14:30, and the Veles train station reports that it will continue from Veles to Prilep and Bitola at 15:20.

MZ is being asked to return the other two trains that ran on this Skopje-Bitola line and vice versa that were canceled around two months ago by passengers from Veles, Prilep, Bitola, Skopje, and the way stops.