The son of the brother of the mayor of Centar Municipality, Goran Gerasimovski, was arrested on Wednesday for drug possession, “NetPress” reported.

Daniel Gerasimovski (21) was detained on “Leninova” street in Skopje, with 100 grams of marijuana and a weighing scale.

He was detained at the Police Station, and criminal charges will be filed to the competent Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Skopje for a crime committed under Article 215 of the Criminal Code.