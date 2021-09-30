The Foundation Open Society – Macedonia (FOSM), better known as the “Soros Foundation” in Macedonia, confirmed that it funded a project of the PSIO scout unit from Skopje with 12,229 dollars, but insists that the project was supposed to be aimed toward environmental activities and not sexually explicit engagement with minors.

The scouting group is under serious scrutiny after parents revealed that their underage teen children, both male and female, were asked by adult supervisors to perform sexually explicit acts. This included getting nude, public remarks about their private parts, painting their genitals and kissing games. Several children that tried to flee the camp were threatened with being left in a desolate place alone in the dark.

According to FOSM, the camp was “meant to have 20 young educators who will train the participants in environmental issues and youth education”.