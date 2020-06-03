Four deaths and 101 new coronavirus cases is the toll during the past day, the Healthcare Ministry informed. This adds to the grim results that started to pour in last week, when Macedonia began going through a major new spike in the epidemic.

The deceased patients include a 58 year old man from Skopje, a 71 year old man from Kumanovo, a 75 year old man from Tetovo and a 84 year old woman from Prilep. The woman was treated for two weeks, while the other three patietns were admitted for treatment in the past week. This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 in Macedonia to 145.

There were 974 tests conducted over the past 24 hours, and 101 tests came back positive. This is the second highest number of newly diagnosed cases during the epidemic – the other time when there were more than 100 cases diagnosed in a single day happened back in mid April. Out of this, 59 cases were diagnosed in the capital Skopje, and 12 in Kumanovo. There are currently 742 active cases in the country.