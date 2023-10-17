The Skopje-based Criminal Court has decided to halt proceedings in the case known as “Target-Fortress,” which involved allegations of unlawful wiretapping against defendants Goran Gruevski, Sasho Mijalkov, Nadica Nikolikj, Vladimir Varelov, Marijan Shumulikoski, and Vasil Isakovski. This decision was made due to the expiration of the statute of limitations for the crimes of ‘criminal association’ and ‘abuse of office.’