The traitor Kovacevski will go to prison for what he is doing to Macedonia and the people, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that Kovacevski is pushing the proposal for Bulgarianization against the will of the people.

He wants to involve the deputies from SDSM, who have to vote on the report in Parliament, in his betrayal. The traitor Kovacevski ignores the people who go out into the streets every day and say NO to an ultimatum, NO to Bulgarianization. The traitor Kovacevski is ready to sacrifice language, history and identity. The government is knowingly humiliating the state, and the sacrifice of the people in the Second World War and the people of Ilinden, when we were on the right side of history. Kovacevski wants to change the history, said VMRO-DPMNE.