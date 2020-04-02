Regarding a video that is being shared on social networks this morning showing two boys beating a girl, Minister Nake Culev said that the Stip police department has taken measures to establish the identity of the persons identified in the video and the same have been apprehended.

According to the information from the Stip police department, it is about persons with initials S.A and P.R., said Culev.

The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office has been informed of the event and the measures taken.

The Ministry of the Interior is taking all necessary measures to fully resolve the case.