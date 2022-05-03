Donka Bardzieva, head of the Center for cultural heritage, insists that the building of a huge tower dedicated to the UCK fighters in the village of Slupcane is serious violation of the law.

According to Bardzieva, the Culture Ministry is in charge of implementing the law on monuments, historic landmarks and holidays. According to the law, the Parliament should determine which events and historic figures will be honored. The DUI party, which built the 20 meters tall monument to its guerrilla members who were killed in the 2001 civil war they started, did not go through Parliament or the Culture Ministry.