Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce assured parents in Gevgelija that the unusually large number of children who have respiratory issues in summer is not linked with the coronavirus.
About five dozen children were treated over the past month for respiratory infections. Most of the cases were not difficult, but it’s their frequency that alarmed parents.
According to Filipce, none of the children had Covid antibodies and the Ministry is dismissing any link to the infection.
