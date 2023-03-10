Artan Grubi is embarrassing himself, and he is also embarrassing Macedonia, for the oversight of the construction of Corridors 8 and 10d he first chose a Russian company, and now a Chinese one. The oversight of the American Bechtel in Macedonia for the sake of Grubi will be carried out by the Chinese EPTISA, which since 2016 has been wholly owned by the Chinese JSTI Group, and from 2022 the entire top management team is composed of Chinese, so Xiaoning Zhu is the vice president of the board of directors of Eptisa, Chao Wang chief financial officer and Yiran Mei the CEO of Eptisa are the management staff of the disputed a company that the government, although it said was criminal, chose it to supervise a project worth almost 2 billion euros, accuses Bojan Stojanoski from VMRO-DPMNE.

Grubi was saying that this is not the same EPTISA, but this EPTISA from 2022, in addition to being fully Chinese capital, and completely managed by Chinese people, because a Chinese person is the chief executive officer.

We don’t know if these Chinese look like Spanish people to Grubi, but we do know that he compromised the whole project and it is better to cancel the supervision procedure now and choose a new one, than later we all pay the consequences that may come.

This is the only case in the world where a Chinese company will control an American giant, what kind of criminal connections with the government of Grubi and Kovacevski are we talking about?

Grubi and Kovacevski, with the election of EPTISA, are completely against the position of the American administration, expressed by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during his visit to Ohrid, which reads: I want to warn you about China’s participation in sensitive technologies and their bribery strategy in securing deals.

Grubi and Kovacevski enabled the Chinese EPTISA to have an insight into BECHTEL’s technologies. Were they bribed for that, as Secretary of State Pompeo said, and that must be investigated by the prosecutor’s office.