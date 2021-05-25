VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski leader reacts to the news that another 10,500 Pfizer vaccines arrived in the country on Monday.

The vaccines are a donation.

The lie has no limit, and when it comes from politicians lackeys of Zoran Zaev, we may be pessimistic, they can do worse. They announced a mass vaccination in December 2020 and while pursuing commissions it started in May 2021, by far the last in Europe. According to the number of deaths, we are among the top six countries in the world. Today I read in the media that about 10,500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in the country. What was supposed to arrive in January or February arrived in May, what should be normal for them is a spectacle. Well, let me tell you something, 5,329 Macedonian citizens did not have the opportunity to receive the vaccines in May due to your inability and desire for commissions, they died from the coronavirus… sooner or later there will be responsibility, I promise you…