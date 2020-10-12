The spread of the coronavirus in Macedonia is not subsiding, on the contrary, it is spreading at an unabated pace, and this is shown by today’s numbers.

Most of the new cases were registered in Skopje-96, Kumanovo-5, Stip-7, Prilep-1, Tetovo-19, Veles-2, Bitola-1, Kavadarci-1, Gostivar-6, Gevgelija-1, Strumica-8, Kriva Palanka-2, Radovis-2 , Kocani-10, Berovo-6, Vinica-5, Delcevo-4, Negotino-1.

Five people died, including one patient from Tetovo (aged 67), one from Strumica (aged 87), one from Kriva Palanka (aged 68) and two patients from Kocani (aged 70 and 73).

This means that today, just like yesterday, almost every fourth person tested for Covid-19 in Macedonia turned out positive, according to a report by the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health informed that 1,648 tests were performed, of which 383 came back positive. In the past days there was a high number of new cases, but the number of tests was higher.