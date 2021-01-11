Citizens of Tetovo are being warned not to drink the water supplied by the municipal water company. The reason is that the pouring rains have affected the springs on Shara mountain and have pulled impurities in the reservoirs.

Tetovo has a long standing problem with potable water, but that is usually an issue for the summer season. Citizens are now urged to buy bottled water, or at least boil their running water. A similar problem has been plaguing Struga in the past days.