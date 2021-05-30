Wedding organizers are not satisfied with the protocols that are announced for the long awaited reopening of their businesses. The requirements are that the venue has an open-air area and that only up to 100 guests can be accomodated.

Furthermore, the protocols will ban dancing – except for the bride and the groom. The guests are welcome to applaud from their seats.

This is a discriminatory decision. In Tetovo we have only one or two venues that can meet the requirements and the rest will remain closed, restaurant owner Lulzim Hasani told TV21.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce announced additional protocols for closed venues in the coming weeks.