The young math genius Damjan Davkov from Stip, the eighth-grader whom the Ministry of Science and Education refused to give an award and recognition when he won a high school competition, won the gold medal at the Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad – JBMO, hosted by Moldova.

Damjan’s mother Nikica Davkova shared the news about him winning the gold medal on social media.

The young mathematician became known to the public at the beginning of the year, when he won first place in a state competition in mathematics, and the Ministry of Education and Science refused to award him the cash prize, because despite winning first place he was not eligible to receive the prize since he was an elementary school student and the competition was meant for high school students.