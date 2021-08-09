A 29-year-old mother from Kumanovo died due to Kovid-19-related complications at a clinic in Skopje. Besides her, two other women from Kumanovo died, aged 49 and 74.

The director of the Kumanovo hospital, Snezana Zaharieva, said that the youngest patient sought help on July 29, first at the infectious ward due to coronavirus symptoms. Two days later she was advised to stay in the hospital.