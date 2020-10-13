The Zaev Government fits the classical definition of political mafia, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during his Kanal 5 TV interview. The opposition leader said that his party will initiated a Parliament meeting on the serious corruption allegations that are being raised every day.

These include the collapse of Eurostandard Bank, the electricity price hike and even the diversion of European funds toward a hair salon. The ultimate goal of our protests is to fight against the mafia in power which is pushing our country into the abyss, Mickoski said.

VMRO-DPMNE has helped reveal numerous corruption scandals before and after the elections. The latest round includes the major real-estate development in Tetovo given to a businessman who apparently paid 300,000 EUR in bribes just to meet Zoran Zaev, Zaev’s involvement in public energy contracts as the electricity price is being steeply hiked for consumers, the collapse of a bank after it gave loans to companies that had little in way of collateral and the payment of EU education funds to a company registered as a hair salon.