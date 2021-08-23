The Zaev Government is misinforming the public when it claims that it can do background checks on thousands of Afghan refugees, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Antonio Milososki. He was responding to the assurances from Zaev’s adviser Edmond Ademi, who insisted that the Macedonian security services will vet the hundreds, and likely thousands of Afghan refugees that are expected in the coming days.

A country that has a large and well staffed embassy in Kabul will not be able to obtain accurate security information in the chaos that reigns there, let alone Macedonia, a country which had 215 international mobsters obtain Macedonian passports and identity cards, Milososki said.

He warned that Macedonia can’t process the announced 650 refugees or the 1,800 Zaev publicly agreed to take, while bigger and more developed countries like Estonia, Greece and Croatia take only a dozen people each – limiting the number to those who were directly involved with their respective armies in Afghanistan.