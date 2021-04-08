VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Vladimir Misajlovski today revealed another element of the major scandal in which the Zaev regime was exposed issuing passports to criminals from the wider region. Misajlovski revealed that Walid Isa Hmais, a wanted money launderer for the Italian mafia, was given a Macedonian passport under an assumed name in 2019.

Hmais is known as a key cocaine money launderer for the Italian mafia. The passport was issued to him on January 9 2019 in Skopje. Hmais arrived here, was photographed in the Interior MInistry, and was given a passport, Misajlovski said.

The name was taken from an actual Macedonian citizen, Tako Vurmo, who was born in Albania.