After more than a year of the corona pandemic, the citizens cannot get an appointment for testing, accuses VMRO-DPMNE in a press release.
The party reminds that the forecasts of the Minister of Health at the beginning of the crisis were about 2,000 infections, but now only the deaths are more than double the forecasts of Filipce.
There are no reagents, no tests… What is the purpose of Filipce saying that the situation is under control by adjusting the numbers of new infections or maybe the math from the procurement of reagents does add up, there are no commissions, said VMRO-PDMNE, calling on Filipce to resign .
Comments are closed for this post.