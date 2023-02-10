The Alliance for Albanians has become an old-new member of the Government. Since the first entry into the Government in 2017, the Prime Ministers of the Government and the top people of the party have changed. Everything else is the same.

It is common that the new president of the party, Arben Taravari, turned a blind eye to everything that was done to him when he was the minister of health and when SDSM literally forced him out of office, even though he was one of the better ministers.

After leaving office, Taravari, from the position of mayor of Gostivar, but also as the leader of the party, addressed the new coalition partners with all kinds of epithets.

His statement that there are no reforms with SDSM and DUI and how to fight crime with criminals is legendary.

We have nothing to do with such a government, with DUI we will only compromise ourselves. With them, I am a skeptic that reforms are possible, as if you fight crime with criminals, said Taravari.

Taravari also said that he is not DUI’s spare tire and that they remain a constructive opposition. It was DUI’s spin that they would join the government.

The most contradictory is Taravari’s statement that in the next elections, they will beat DUI in the entire country and that he is convinced of that.

We ask the new member of Ahmeti’s government: Why would Albanian voters vote for Alliance and not for DUI in the elections when both parties are now in a coalition and when Taravari refutes everything he said about the old and new partners?