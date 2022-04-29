Ten days after the theft in the cannabis factory in the village of Aldinci in Krusevo, there are no suspects, or detained.

It is still unknown to the police and the prosecution who entered the factory and took cannabis oil worth two million euros. It is really incomprehensible how one can enter the factory which has a high wire fence and which is secured by an agency well known to the public with good connections with the current government.

The unknown thieves took 108 bottles of cannabis oil and six bags of flowers from the 5 Letters factory.

The first theft at this plant occurred in December 2020 when 60 kilograms of cannabis were stolen. Since then, the factory has not been able to leave and now it is in bankruptcy. It is commented in political circles that people from Bulgaria are interested in it.

Croatian RTL claimed in its show that 93% of the ownership of the company is in the hands of an American investor, while 7% is held by Zoran Janevski, a friend of Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and a member of his party.