The Crisis Management Center reports that there are currently two active fires in the country. One fire is under control, and 21 fires have been extinguished. The ongoing fires are located in the Municipality of Resen on Mount Galichica and in the Municipality of Chaska on Mount Mukos.

The fire in the Municipality of Demir Hisar on Plaken Mountain is now under control.

The extinguished fires occurred in various locations including: the Municipality of Saraj in the village of Gorna Matka, the Municipality of Karposh in the village of Bardovci, the Municipality of Aerodrom in the village of Gorno Lisiche, the Municipality of Gazi Baba near Student Dorm “Stiv Naumov,” the Municipality of Ilinden along the Skopje – Veles highway, the Municipality of Shuto Orizari near the municipality, the Municipality of Arachinovo at the dump site, the Municipality of Vasilevo in the village of Dobroshinci and Nova Maala, the Municipality of Bosilovo in Sushica and Shtuka villages, the Municipality of Resen in the village of Stenje, the Municipality of Prilep in the village of Dabnica, the Municipality of Tetovo in the city, the Municipality of Brvenica in the village of Chelopek, the Municipality of Gostivar in the village of Chajle, the Municipality of Vrapcishte in the village of Negotino, the Municipality of Dolneni in the village of Malo Ruvci near the factory “Genterm,” and the Municipality of Vinica in Vinicka Kršla. Additional fires were also extinguished in the Kapetanska Chuka municipality, Lipkovo municipality in the village of Vishtica (stubble and dry grass), Kumanovo municipality in the Sredorek settlement, and Makedonski Brod municipality in the Stojanov settlement.

These fires primarily involved burning dry grass, garbage, and landfills.