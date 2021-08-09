We wanted to “bring Europe home” and we brought it – unfortunately, only because of our lack of equipment to fight fires. But, when the flames subside, that Europe will return to Europe, and we will continue to talk about it…, writes “Deutsche Welle”.

This is how the inhabitants of the Malesevo region share their impressions of the importance of the great foreign aid in the most difficult days spent in despair, uncertainty and fear of the flames.

We experienced a real culture shock when we saw the equipment of the Austrian firefighters… In Pehcevo they literary made a makeshift hotel, located on a playground. We did not even notice that they set up the building overnight, completely silent…the locals say.

They say there are not as many fire hoses in all of Macedonia as the Austrian firefighters have in several trucks.