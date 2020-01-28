Interior Minister Nake Culev believes that it is serious case of electoral irregularities in relations to the revelations published in the Italian newspaper “La Verita” about electoral fraud in Strumica during the 2014 elections.

Asked at a press conference today whether there was any request to the MoI for further investigation into the election irregularities in the Turkish neighborhood in Strumica after the publications in “La Verita”, Culev informed that the MoI had submitted all materials, including materials from special investigative measures and field investigations conducted to the PPO. He emphasized that, following the latest revelation in the Italian newspaper, the MoI has not yet received any request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office.