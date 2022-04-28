The leader of VMRO-DPMNE Hristijan Mickoski held Thursday a press conference at which he referred to the work of the current, as he said illegitimate government, during the first hundred days in office.

Quoting the Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski, Mickoski subjectively said that this government most authentically continued all the failures and all the wrong policies of the government that has been destroying Macedonia for almost 5 years.

We do not expect and do not ask for a 100 day grace period for the new Government. There is simply no time to get acquainted and for analysis. We are entering the heat of problems and challenges- this is the statement of Dimitar Kovacevski, given exactly 101 days ago or to be more precise when the old new government was elected with him as administrator.

He did not ask for a grace period, but the public, the opposition, the media, the critics gave him that comfort so that he could wave and show results. But in my opinion, this government has no legitimacy, nor does it have another 100 days, because it most authentically continued all the failures and all the wrong policies of the government that has been destroying Macedonia for almost 5 years. A process in which Macedonia has less and less, and life is more difficult, in the economy, agriculture, education, health, energy, foreign policy, Mickoski said.

Mickoski says that for the first time in history we have ministers that the people do not know because of the unimpressive, inauthenticity and unrecognizability of the first people in the departments.

If Zaev brought Macedonia to the bottom, Kovacevski shows that the bottom could go even deeper. The public does not know the names of the ministers, but in these 100 days they have continued the old habits, contracts made in secret, of crime, corruption and incompetence, he added.



According to Mickoski, the biggest problem for every person is the expensive prices of products against the low wages. While the government is not taking any action.

Regarding the strike of the employees in education, Mickoski said that he regrets that the Government in these 100 days did not support the laws proposed by VMRO-DPMNE in the Parliament for higher pensions, higher salaries of the administration and the education staff.

Speaking about bilateral policy, Mickoski said that it is unacceptable that the government allows neighboring countries to interfere in our internal affairs, so now that we meet the criteria for the EU, we must meet the criteria of Petkov, which are for his domestic use.

Petkov protects his state interests, the problem is that there is a lack of protection of Macedonian interests. Our state and its institutions are not behind these interests. And if the condition is to meet all Bulgarian demands that will mean fulfillment of their Bulgarian declaration, to our detriment, it is something that VMRO-DPMNE will never agree or reconcile with. And if there is an opening of the Constitution, an act which envisages a part of the Bulgarian people to be included in the preamble of the same, VMRO-DPMNE will not support it without prior written guarantees for our history, for our Macedonian language, without artificial footnotes, for our uniqueness and cultural diversity, said Mickoski.



Moreover, he says that these 100 days of life in a national catastrophe were also marked by a life filled with crime and scandals.

As a way out of the crisis, Mickoski has proposed Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski that they should hold a joint and public meeting to discuss and agree a date for holding early parliamentary elections.