DUI’s Secretary General of DUI says that the reports of the Albanian language daily newspaper “Koha” that an agreement has been reached to form a government between SDSM and DUI are untrue.

DUI is a transparent party. Currently, none of the many reports in the media have been confirmed by us. When we have something concrete, you will be notified in a timely manner, Grubi wrote on Facebook.

According to him, DUI has post-election contacts not only with SDSM, but also with other parties and all are, as Grubi says, “collegial, friendly and initial”.